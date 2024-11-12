News & Insights

New York City REIT Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

November 12, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

New York City REIT ( (NYC) ) has provided an update.

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) reported a mixed third quarter for 2024, with revenue slightly decreasing to $15.4 million from $16 million the previous year, while cash net operating income rose to $6.8 million. Despite a net loss of $34.5 million due to non-cash impairments, portfolio occupancy improved to 85.8%. The company remains focused on strategic asset sales, including 9 Times Square, to reduce leverage and diversify cash flow, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

