New York City REIT Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) reported a mixed third quarter for 2024, with revenue slightly decreasing to $15.4 million from $16 million the previous year, while cash net operating income rose to $6.8 million. Despite a net loss of $34.5 million due to non-cash impairments, portfolio occupancy improved to 85.8%. The company remains focused on strategic asset sales, including 9 Times Square, to reduce leverage and diversify cash flow, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

