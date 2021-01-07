New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 104.08% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYC was $8.44, representing a -71.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $30 and a 11.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.60.

NYC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

