New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.62, the dividend yield is 4.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYC was $8.62, representing a -71.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $30 and a 13.42% increase over the 52 week low of $7.60.

NYC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NYC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports NYC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -69.57%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

