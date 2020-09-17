US Markets
JNJ

New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

New York state filed civil charges on Thursday accusing Johnson & Johnson of insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers, including to elderly patients.

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - New York state filed civil charges on Thursday accusing Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N of insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers, including to elderly patients.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the charges by New York's Department of Financial Services in that regulator's opioid industry probe follow charges against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA, Allergan Plc, Endo International Plc ENDP.O and Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ TEVA ENDP MNK ABBV

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular