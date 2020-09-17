New York charges Johnson & Johnson with insurance fraud over opioid claims

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - New York state filed civil charges on Thursday accusing Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N of insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers, including to elderly patients.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the charges by New York's Department of Financial Services in that regulator's opioid industry probe follow charges against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA, Allergan Plc, Endo International Plc ENDP.O and Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.