New York-Based Asset Manager Closes $190M Round for Bitcoin Institutional Fund

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
New York Digital Investments Group (NYDIG) raised $190 million from 24 investors for another bitcoin fund.

  • The round of funding for the NYDIG Institututional Bitcoin Fund was disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Tuesday.
  • NYDIG started raising for the Bitcoin Fund in 2018, according to the disclosure filing.
  • The New York-based asset manager did not disclose the fundâs proposed net asset value or any other details.
  • Last month, NYDIG raised $140 million for a similar investment vehicle, the Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Fund.
  • The asset manager has held a New York BitLicense since 2018.
  • Benjamin Lawsky, the former financial regulator who created New Yorkâs BitLicense in 2015, joined NYDIG nearly a year before the bitcoin fund manager applied for, and received, that license.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

