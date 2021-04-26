New York Bancorp to acquire Flagstar Bancorp for $2.6 bln

April 26 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc NYCB.N said on Monday it would acquire Flagstar Bancorp Inc FBC.N for $2.6 billion in an all-stock deal.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

