New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump -NYT

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's adult children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of the office's fraud inquiry into Trump's businesses, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a court document.

