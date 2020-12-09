New York attorney general says major news coming as Facebook lawsuit awaited

Adds background on potential lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James will make a major "business related" announcement on Wednesday afternoon, her office said in a press release.

The announcement came among widespread expectation that a group of state attorneys general will sue social media giant Facebook for violating antitrust law this week.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been probing Facebook, as have state attorneys general. More than 40 are expected to join the lawsuit.

If the lawsuits are filed, Facebook would be the second major tech company sued this year. The Justice Department sued Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google in October.

