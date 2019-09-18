Cryptocurrencies

New York Among 13 States Excluded as Binance.US Opens for Registrations

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published

Related: OKEX Korea Drops 5 Privacy Cryptocurrencies Citing FATF Rules

“Although it is upsetting that we cannot offer Binance.US in the states where I grew up and earned my education at this time, please rest assured that this is just the beginning, and it is our mission to bring access to those of you in these states many of us call home.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

Learn More

Explore Cryptocurrencies

Explore

Most Popular