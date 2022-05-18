New York agency accuses Amazon of pregnancy and disability discrimination

Adds statement from governor, effort to obtain Amazon comment, background

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed a complaint against Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O accusing the online retailer of discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers at its worksites, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday.

Amazon was also accused of having policies requiring the workers to take unpaid leaves of absence instead of providing them with reasonable accommodations.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve," Hochul said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York says Amazon operates 23 worksites with more than 39,000 workers across the state.

The Seattle-based company has been the target of litigation by state Attorney General Letitia James over its treatment of workers at two New York City facilities.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.