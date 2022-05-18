New York agency accuses Amazon of pregnancy and disability discrimination

US Markets
The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed a complaint against Amazon.com Inc accusing the online retailer of discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers at its worksites.

Amazon was also accused of having policies requiring the workers to take unpaid leaves of absence instead of providing them with reasonable accommodations. The complaint was announced on Wednesday by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

