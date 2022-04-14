Energy

New York AG launches oil industry probe over gas price gouging

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the oil industry has engaged in gas price gouging, a representative from her office said on Thursday.

Adds confirmation from attorney general's office

April 14 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the oil industry has engaged in gas price gouging, a representative from her office said on Thursday.

The New York state probe will focus on major companies that supply oil to the state, and refineries that turn crude into gasoline and independent operators of pipelines and terminals, the representative said, confirming a report on CNN.

The investigation will examine the state's entire supply chain, the representative said.

Crude prices have hit 14-year highs in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent U.S. sanctions on Moscow, including a U.S. ban on Russian energy imports.

U.S. President Joe Biden last month accused U.S. oil companies of enjoying record profits while Americans pay high gasoline prices. He called for increased output and service to benefit consumers instead of investors, and announced a record release of crude oil from strategic reserves.

Oil executives defended themselves in the U.S. Congress last week from charges by lawmakers that they were gouging Americans with high fuel prices, saying they were boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Additional reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Richard Chang)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

How to Use Nasdaq TotalView to Trade Volatility in the Energy Sector.

Apr 01, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular