New Year’s Magic Won’t Ruin the Decade’s Bullish Trend

This is the last market update weÃ¢ÂÂll be writing this decade, and what a bullish decade itÃ¢ÂÂs been.

WeÃ¢ÂÂd like to take this opportunity to reflect on three charts covering the past 10 years in the market.

The S&P 500 has risen 2,123.30 points Ã¢ÂÂ or 190% Ã¢ÂÂ from its 2010 starting value of 1,116.70 (see fig. 1 below).

The DecadeÃ¢ÂÂs Big Charts

The 10-Year Treasury Yield, as represented by the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Yield Index (TNX), has been cut in half Ã¢ÂÂ dropping from 3.86% to 1.87%.

The value of the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has gained more than 23% as the value of the euro (EUR) and the British pound (GBP) have slid lower.

These charts tell us the following three things:

The Federal Reserve isnÃ¢ÂÂt worried about inflation, and traders arenÃ¢ÂÂt either.

So, what will the next decade look like?

What Happens After the Ball Drops?

Will it be another Ã¢ÂÂRoaring TwentiesÃ¢ÂÂ punctuated by another depression? Will it be a decade of stagnation? Or will it be a calm, steady 10 years?

Honestly, we donÃ¢ÂÂt know yet. Nobody does.

What we do know is that the decade we are saying goodbye to has been a phenomenally bullish one, and thereÃ¢ÂÂs an old saying on Wall Street that says, Ã¢ÂÂthe trend is your friend.Ã¢ÂÂ

So, if the trend has been incredibly bullish for the past decade, why should we expect it to be any different at the start of this new decade?

Has anything changed? Does it really matter that the calendar year says itÃ¢ÂÂs a new decade when weÃ¢ÂÂre looking at trends that have driven asset values for the past decade?

We donÃ¢ÂÂt think so.

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs nothing magical about the start of a new decade. Sure, it gives us something to talk about Ã¢ÂÂ something to reflect on Ã¢ÂÂ but it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt magically change what is happening on Wall Street.

The Bottom Line

We donÃ¢ÂÂt need to know what the next decade is going to look like to make good trading decisions today. We just need to have an informed outlook on the next few weeks.

WeÃ¢ÂÂre ready to keep riding this bullish wave for as long as we can, so look for more bullish trades as we head into 2020.

