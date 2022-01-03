New year, new home as wallabies settle in at Caracas zoo

US Markets

Four wallabies, including two albinos, are poised to become the newest attractions at Venezuela's largest zoo, where a senior official hopes they will herald the arrival of more visitors - as well as other species.

The quartet, a female and three males, arrived at Caricuao Zoo in Caracas on Dec. 22 from a zoo in Toledo, Spain, said park coordinator Jesus Hidalgo.

Venezuela's zoos and national parks have not escaped the impact of its long-running economic crisis, which has made financing their animals' upkeep difficult, according to employees.

Caricuao gets some 22,000 visitors a month and has around 200 animals, Hidalgo said.

But he says it still lacks many big-draw species, notably elephants and giraffes, something he hopes may change now that the marsupials are there.

