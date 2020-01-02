New Year blues for bonds, with German yields at 7-month high

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield rose to a seven-month high on Thursday, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations fueled hopes of a brighter outlook for the world economy and dented safe-haven assets at the start of a new year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of a trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

Investor sentiment was boosted by this, along with a decision by China's central bank on Wednesday to cut the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds to shore up the economy.

European stock markets opened broadly firmer .STOXX, hurting the appeal of fixed income.

French, German and Dutch 10-year bond yields all rose 2-3 basis points in early trade, while Italian yields were 5 bps higher on the day at 1.48% IT10YT=RR.

In Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, 10-year bond yields, rose to -0.157% DE10YT=RR -- their highest level in seven months.

Two-year German bond yields briefly touched their highest since last April at -0.57% DE2YT=RR, with the German bond yield curve at its steepest since July.

The yield on Germany's 15-year bond briefly touched 0.001% DE15YT=RR, turning positive for the first time since last July.

Austria's 10-year bond yield, which has dipped in and out of positive territory in the past month, was 2 bps higher at 0.05% AT10YT=RR.

Bond yields across the euro area have risen in recent months, reflecting hopes for brighter growth outlook and reduced concerns on the U.S.-China trade war front.

"In terms of the China/U.S. phase one trade deal, the market has priced this in now," said Henry Occleston, rates strategist at Mizuho.

"It is too early to gauge the tone in bond markets," he added, noting that trading conditions remain thin following the New Year's holidays.

