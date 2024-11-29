New World Resources Updates Director’s Share Interests

New World Resources Limited (AU:NWC) has released an update.

New World Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Richard Hill, with the acquisition of 2 million unlisted performance rights. These rights, expiring in November 2028, are part of the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan and were issued following shareholder approval. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning incentives with performance goals.

