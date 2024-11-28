New World Resources Issues 14.8M Performance Rights

New World Resources Limited (AU:NWC) has released an update.

New World Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 14.8 million unlisted performance rights. These rights have a nil exercise price and are set to expire on November 28, 2028, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move could be of interest to investors tracking equity incentives and employee benefits in the market.

