New World Resources Expands Copper Holdings in Arizona

New World Resources Limited has secured a 5-year option to acquire the Pinafore Copper Deposit in Arizona, promising to enhance its resource base with 630,000 tonnes of high-grade copper and zinc. The acquisition dovetails with the company’s existing projects, potentially extending the life and increasing the production profile of its Antler Copper Project. Drilling to expand the known mineralization will commence shortly, with the deposit’s strategic location and open mineralization offering significant exploration upside.

