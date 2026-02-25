New World Development Company (SEHK:17) Price Target Increased by 20.39% to 8.00

The average one-year price target for New World Development Company (SEHK:17) has been revised to HK$8.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.39% from the prior estimate of HK$6.64 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$4.85 to a high of HK$12.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.43% from the latest reported closing price of HK$10.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in New World Development Company. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 29.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 17 is 0.03%, an increase of 27.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.84% to 83,220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,994K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,411K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 17 by 21.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,751K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,206K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 17 by 5.90% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,234K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,145K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 17 by 27.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,992K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,032K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.