New World Development Co. - ADR (NDVLY) Price Target Decreased by 8.71% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for New World Development Co. - ADR (OTC:NDVLY) has been revised to 1.53 / share. This is an decrease of 8.71% from the prior estimate of 1.67 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.97 to a high of 2.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.16 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in New World Development Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDVLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 78K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Yousif Capital Management holds 78K shares. No change in the last quarter.
