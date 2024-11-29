New World Development Announces Leadership Changes

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

New World Development has announced significant changes in its leadership, with Ms. Huang Shaomei taking over as the new CEO, replacing Mr. Ma Siu-Cheung, who resigned for personal reasons. Additionally, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi-Hang and Mr. Lau Fu-Keung have joined as Executive Directors, while Mr. Sitt Nam-Hoi has been appointed Chairman of the Sustainability Committee. Trading in the company’s shares is set to resume following these leadership updates.

For further insights into HK:0017 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.