New World Development Announces Leadership Changes

November 29, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

New World Development has announced significant changes in its leadership, with Ms. Huang Shaomei taking over as the new CEO, replacing Mr. Ma Siu-Cheung, who resigned for personal reasons. Additionally, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi-Hang and Mr. Lau Fu-Keung have joined as Executive Directors, while Mr. Sitt Nam-Hoi has been appointed Chairman of the Sustainability Committee. Trading in the company’s shares is set to resume following these leadership updates.

