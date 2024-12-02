New World Department Store Appoints New Company Secretary

New World Department Store China Limited (HK:0825) has released an update.

New World Department Store China Limited has announced a key management change effective December 2, 2024, with Ms. Hui Ka-wai taking over as Company Secretary and Authorised Representative, following the resignation of Mr. Chan Paul Hon Yin. Ms. Hui brings extensive legal expertise to the role, enhancing the company’s governance framework. This transition highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining robust leadership and operational transparency.

