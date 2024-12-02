News & Insights

Stocks

New World Department Store Appoints New Company Secretary

December 02, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New World Department Store China Limited (HK:0825) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

New World Department Store China Limited has announced a key management change effective December 2, 2024, with Ms. Hui Ka-wai taking over as Company Secretary and Authorised Representative, following the resignation of Mr. Chan Paul Hon Yin. Ms. Hui brings extensive legal expertise to the role, enhancing the company’s governance framework. This transition highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining robust leadership and operational transparency.

For further insights into HK:0825 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.