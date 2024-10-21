New World Department Store Announces 2024 AGM Plans

New World Department Store China Limited (HK:0825) has released an update.

New World Department Store China Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on November 20, 2024, which will be held both in-person and virtually. Key items on the agenda include reviewing the financial statements for the year ending June 2024, re-electing several directors, and authorizing the board to fix directors’ and auditors’ remunerations. Additionally, shareholders will consider resolutions to allow directors to issue additional shares.

For further insights into HK:0825 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.