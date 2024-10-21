News & Insights

New World Department Store Announces 2024 AGM Plans

October 21, 2024

New World Department Store China Limited (HK:0825) has released an update.

New World Department Store China Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on November 20, 2024, which will be held both in-person and virtually. Key items on the agenda include reviewing the financial statements for the year ending June 2024, re-electing several directors, and authorizing the board to fix directors’ and auditors’ remunerations. Additionally, shareholders will consider resolutions to allow directors to issue additional shares.

