New World-backed NWS receives buyout offer from Chow Tai Fook

June 26, 2023 — 08:21 pm EDT

June 27 (Reuters) - NWS Holdings 0659.HK, a subsidiary of New World Development Co 0017.HK, said on Tuesday it had received an offer from Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook that values it at HK$35.78 billion ($4.57 billion).

The HK$9.15 per-share offer represents a premium of 14.5% to NWS Holdings' last close of HK$7.99.

NWS Holdings is an investment holding company that operates a range of businesses predominantly in Hong Kong and on the Mainland. Its core business includes toll roads, construction and insurance.

New World Development owns 60.88% of NWS Holdings. Chow Tai Fook Enterprises holds a 2.48% equity in NWS Holdings.

($1 = 7.8302 Hong Kong dollars)

