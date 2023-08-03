New Work SE (NWO) Price Target Decreased by 15.82% to 147.90

The average one-year price target for New Work SE (NWO) has been revised to 147.90 / share. This is an decrease of 15.82% from the prior estimate of 175.70 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 119.18 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17,117.69% from the latest reported closing price of 0.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Work SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWO is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 256K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWO by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 165K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWO by 2.62% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 108K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWO by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWO by 0.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

