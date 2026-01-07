New Wi-Fi 8 Expands AVGO's Connectivity Portfolio: What's Ahead?

Broadcom AVGO is expanding its Wireless Device Connectivity solutions portfolio with the launch of its next-generation BCM4918 accelerated processing unit (APU) alongside two new dual-band Wi-Fi 8 devices, the BCM6714 and BCM6719. Broadcom’s unified Wi-Fi 8 platform combines higher throughput with built-in intelligence, which will enable operators to deliver secure, power-efficient, real-time agentic applications for residential users.



Building on its first-to-market BCM6718 Wi-Fi 8 chipset, AVGO’s new platform integrates compute acceleration, advanced networking and robust security to meet the demands of an increasingly AI-driven connected ecosystem. At the core of the platform is the BCM4918 Wi-Fi 8 APU, a highly integrated system-on-chip that unifies high-performance CPU computing, on-device AI/ML inference through the Broadcom Neural Engine, advanced wired and wireless networking offload, and end-to-end cryptographic acceleration. Complementing the APU are the BCM6714 and BCM6719 dual-band Wi-Fi 8 radios, which integrate 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation on a single chip.



AVGO’s Wireless Device Connectivity business falls under the Semiconductor Solutions segment that accounted for 58% of fiscal 2025. The company’s semiconductor revenues are benefiting from strong demand for XPUs, which are a type of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) necessary to train Generative AI (Gen AI) models. XPU adoption accelerated in the reported quarter as enterprises continue to use these to train their large language models and monetize their platforms through inference APIs and applications. Alphabet and Meta Platforms are major users of these XPUs.



AVGO’s expanding clientele, which now includes Anthropic, is driving growth. The company’s current order backlog for AI switches exceeds $10 billion as AVGO’s latest 102-terabit per second Tomahawk 6 switch continues to gain traction. AVGO now expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to double year over year to $8.2 billion. Broadcom expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 Semiconductor revenues of $12.3 billion, suggesting 50% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Semiconductor revenues is currently pegged at $12.1 billion, indicating 47.3% year-over-year growth.

AVGO Faces Tough Competition in the Semiconductor Market

Broadcom is a major player in the semiconductor market, but is facing stiff competition from NVIDIA NVDA and Marvell Technology MRVL.



NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of AI and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for Gen AI and large language models using GPUs based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues from Data Center (accounted for 89.8% of NVDA revenues) jumped 66% year over year and 25% sequentially to $51.22 billion.



Marvell Technology’s data center end-market revenues jumped 39% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, propelled by strong growth across AI-driven demand for custom XPU silicon and electro-optics interconnect products. The company’s AI-driven custom silicon business has secured more than 20 multi-generational XPU and XPU-attach socket wins. MRVL’s design pipeline has expanded to more than 50 opportunities worth $75 billion, underscoring hyperscalers’ growing reliance on Marvell’s differentiated capabilities.

AVGO’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Broadcom shares have appreciated 50.7% in a year, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 25.7%.

AVGO Stock Outperforms Sector



The AVGO stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 32.33X compared with the broader sector’s 27.84X. Broadcom has a Value Score of D.

AVGO Stock has a Stretched Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.86 per share, up 7.2% over the past 30 days, suggesting 44.6% growth from fiscal 2025’s reported figure.



Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

Broadcom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

