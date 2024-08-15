New Wave Group Q2 Profit Declines; Net Sales Up 4%

(RTTNews) - New Wave Group AB reported second quarter profit of 210.3 million Swedish kronor compared to 259.6 million Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.59 kronor compared to 1.96 kronor. Operating result declined to 301.2 million kronor from 363.9 million kronor, partially due to overall increased costs and also increased market investments.

Second quarter net sales were 2.40 billion kronor, 4% higher than last year. The company noted that 3% of the growth was organic and 1% was in currency and acquired business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.