New Wave Group Q2 Net Income Falls

August 14, 2025 — 02:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - New Wave Group AB (NEWA-B.ST), a design, acquires and develops brands and product company, on Thursday announced that net income declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income declined to 167 million Swedish Krona from 210 million Swedish Krona in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 1.29 Swedish Krona versus 1.59 Swedish Krona last year.

Operating result declined to 241 million Swedish Krona from 301 million Swedish Krona in the prior year.

Net sales declined to 2.30 billion Swedish Krona from 2.40 billion Swedish Krona in the previous year.

On Wednesday, New Wave closed trading, 0.25% lesser at SEK 117.80 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

