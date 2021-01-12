New Volatility Trading Strategy Aims to Help Investors Through Market Swings

The Equity Armor Investments VOL 365 is a proprietary volatility trading strategy developed by Equity Armor Investments (EAI). EAI owns the whole intellectual property of the EAVOL trading strategy, which aims to minimize possible losses in long risk assets such as stock indexes, i.e., the Nasdaq-100 Index, so that investors might be able to ride-out market swings in pursuit of their long-term investment objectives.

In order to achieve this goal, the EAVOL trading strategy applies a rule-based volatility analysis of all the liquid future contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index (the “VIX Index”) (“VIX Futures”) and identify investments that present the least potential for time decay (i.e., the decline in the value of a contract over the passage of time), while maintaining the highest correlation to the VIX Index price movement each day.

Read more about this innovative strategy here.

