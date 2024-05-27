New Venture to Boost Australia’s Renewable Energy

Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd. (AU:RVT) has released an update.

Richmond Vanadium Technology Ltd. has partnered with Dalian Rongke Power Group and Trinasolar to develop Australia’s vanadium battery industry and a local renewable energy supply chain. The collaboration focuses on the Richmond – Julia Creek Vanadium Project to provide innovative energy storage solutions and a manufacturing facility in Queensland. The initiative aims to demonstrate the benefits of vanadium redox flow batteries in energy storage and to support Australia’s energy transition while lowering power costs for consumers.

