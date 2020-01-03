New-vehicle Sales In December Estimated To Be Down From Last Year

(RTTNews) - New vehicle retail sales in December 2019 are projected to decline from last year, even as the auto industry sets new records for transaction prices and incentive spending.

According to a forecast developed jointly by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive, retail sales of new vehicles in December are projected to decline 2.8 percent from the year-ago period to 1.272 million units, on a selling day adjusted basis.

Without controlling for the number of selling days, the sales in December are expected to decline 6.6 percent from the year-ago period.

However, December 2019 contained one less weekend as well as one less selling day than the year-ago period.

According to J.D. Power/LMC Automotive, total vehicle sales in December are projected to decrease 2.1 percent from the prior-year period to 1.53 million units on a selling day adjusted basis.

Reporting the same numbers without controlling for the number of selling days, total sales are forecast to fall 5.9 percent from the prior year.

"December's soft performance closes the year on a down note, but another record for transaction prices reinforces that manufacturers are producing the type of vehicles that consumers want in the market," said Thomas King, President of the Data & Analytics Division at J.D. Power.

However, King added that the record incentive levels indicated there is still too much supply relative to overall demand.

The average transaction price for new vehicles in December is expected to set a record of $34,602, up $673 from last year. The growth primarily reflects a $655 year-over-year increase in prices for trucks and SUVs to $36,935.

The average incentive spending per unit in December is also on track to reach a record $4,600, up 6.9 percent from a year ago.

For the 2019 calendar year, new vehicle retail sales are forecast to decline 1.7 percent from the previous year to 13.72 million units.

J.D. Power/LMC Automotive estimates that consumers spent $462 billion on new vehicles in 2019. This is up $8.4 billion from last year and marks the first time such spending will exceed $460 billion.

Looking ahead to 2020, J.D. Power/LMC Automotive expects total demand for light vehicles to decline 1.4 percent from 2019 to 16.8 million units, while retail light-vehicle demand is projected to decrease 1.7 percent to 13.5 million units.

