New Valero refinery employees face Oct. 1 deadline for COVID-19 shots

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

HOUSTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N is requiring new employees at Texas and Louisiana refineries to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, said people familiar with the matter.

The newly-hired operators at the Port Arthur, Texas, and Meraux, Louisiana refineries were required to sign agreements with the company in mid-August that they would be vaccinated by Oct. 1 and provide proof to the company or their employment would be terminated, the sources said.

Valero spokeswoman Lillian Riojas declined to comment.

Valero also began requiring all employees to undergo weekly testing for COVID-19 and wear masks indoors and outdoors while at work, according to the sources.

The policies were announced in late August and took effect on Sept. 1

