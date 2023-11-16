New US Russia-related sanctions target three crude tankers, others -Treasury website

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a new round of Russia-related sanctions targeting three Liberian flagged crude tankers, among others, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Thursday.

