News & Insights

US Markets

New US law firm says it launched with 130 lawyers from FisherBroyles

January 02, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by David Thomas for Reuters ->

By David Thomas

Jan 2 (Reuters) - One month after announcing their exit from FisherBroyles, two of the U.S. law firm's former practice leaders said Tuesday that they have launched their own law firm and taken nearly half of their former colleagues with them.

More than 130 partners from FisherBroyles have committed to joining Pierson Ferdinand LLP and its founders Michael Pierson and Joel Ferdinand during the first quarter of the year, according to the new firm.

FisherBroyles had about 300 lawyers – all partners – in the United States and London before the spin-off. The firm describes itself as a "distributed" full-service law firm where lawyers can work remotely.

The managing partners of FisherBroyles, James Fisher and Kevin Broyles, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pierson led the corporate department at FisherBroyles, while Ferdinand headed its litigation department. They said their new firm will share FisherBroyles' quasi-virtual model. Pierson is based in New York and Ferdinand is based near Atlanta, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

"Our partners have practiced together for many years—and in some cases, decades—we foresee a smooth transition to, and seamless client service delivery at Pierson Ferdinand," Pierson said in a statement.

FisherBroyles has said its nontraditional model allows partners to take home up to 80% of what they bill. In 2022, the firm generated more than $135 million in revenue, according to The American Lawyer.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

((D.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.