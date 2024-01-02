New US law firm says it launched with 130 lawyers from FisherBroyles

By David Thomas

Jan 2 (Reuters) - One month after announcing their exit from FisherBroyles, two of the U.S. law firm's former practice leaders said Tuesday that they have launched their own law firm and taken nearly half of their former colleagues with them.

More than 130 partners from FisherBroyles have committed to joining Pierson Ferdinand LLP and its founders Michael Pierson and Joel Ferdinand during the first quarter of the year, according to the new firm.

FisherBroyles had about 300 lawyers – all partners – in the United States and London before the spin-off. The firm describes itself as a "distributed" full-service law firm where lawyers can work remotely.

The managing partners of FisherBroyles, James Fisher and Kevin Broyles, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pierson led the corporate department at FisherBroyles, while Ferdinand headed its litigation department. They said their new firm will share FisherBroyles' quasi-virtual model. Pierson is based in New York and Ferdinand is based near Atlanta, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

"Our partners have practiced together for many years—and in some cases, decades—we foresee a smooth transition to, and seamless client service delivery at Pierson Ferdinand," Pierson said in a statement.

FisherBroyles has said its nontraditional model allows partners to take home up to 80% of what they bill. In 2022, the firm generated more than $135 million in revenue, according to The American Lawyer.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

((D.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

