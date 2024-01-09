New US FAA administrator to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The new head of the Federal Aviation Administration is set to appear next month before Congress as the agency faces new questions on its oversight of planemaker Boeing following the emergency landing Friday of a 737 MAX 9.

Mike Whitaker, who took over as the agency's head in late October, will testify before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Feb. 6, sources said. The hearing was in the works before the Alaska Airlines flight and is expected to cover a broad range of issues. (Reporting by David Shepardson) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: USA BOEING/SAFETY (URGENT)

