New Universe Group’s Resolutions Pass Unanimously

May 24, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

New Universe Environmental Group Limited (HK:0436) has released an update.

New Universe Environmental Group Limited announced unanimous shareholder approval for all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 24th, 2024. Resolutions included adopting the audited financial statements, re-electing directors, and re-appointing auditors, with overwhelming support for each. A notable item was the authorization given to the board to allot and issue additional shares, which passed with a majority vote.

