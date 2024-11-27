New Universe Environmental Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

New Universe Environmental Group Limited (HK:0436) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
New Universe Environmental Group Limited announced that it will change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited effective January 1, 2025. This change will affect how shareholders manage their share transfers, with new procedures starting in the new year. Investors should note the new contact details for handling share certificates and transfers.
For further insights into HK:0436 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.