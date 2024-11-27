New Universe Environmental Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

New Universe Environmental Group Limited (HK:0436) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

New Universe Environmental Group Limited announced that it will change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited effective January 1, 2025. This change will affect how shareholders manage their share transfers, with new procedures starting in the new year. Investors should note the new contact details for handling share certificates and transfers.

For further insights into HK:0436 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.