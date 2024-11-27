News & Insights

New Universe Environmental Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

November 27, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

New Universe Environmental Group Limited (HK:0436) has released an update.

New Universe Environmental Group Limited announced that it will change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited effective January 1, 2025. This change will affect how shareholders manage their share transfers, with new procedures starting in the new year. Investors should note the new contact details for handling share certificates and transfers.

