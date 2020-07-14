New Ulta Beauty Brands Program Targets Socially Conscious Consumers

Beauty and cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), along with strategic partners, said it will launch a sustainability initiative in the fall named "Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty." The company said the program reinforces Ulta's commitment to transparency and sustainability by giving socially conscious customers more choices.

Brands will be certified under five criteria: clean ingredients; cruelty-free; vegan; sustainable packaging; and positive impact. The program is meant "to inspire positive change in our industry," said Dave Kimbell, president of Ulta Beauty. Beginning immediately, the sustainable packaging measure will guarantee that 50% of all packaging will be manufactured from recycled or bio-sourced materials, or will be recyclable or refillable by 2025.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ulta said it is partnering with experts to create the Conscious Beauty Advisory Council. With expertise in product development, clean beauty, packaging sustainability, and brand leadership, the council will be "tackling industry issues, cultivating communal efforts, and bringing unique perspectives across beauty forward."

The five pillars of the platform are meant to give customers brand choices that suit their personal values and priorities. For example, clean ingredients creates a standard under which the product can be certified to be made free of more than 25 chemical categories. Cruelty-free products avoid involvement in animal testing and will have third-party certification from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), among other groups.

Positive impact will highlight brands that support meaningful causes, and promote "giving back." Ulta's Kimbell said, "We have always taken pride in offering guests a diverse assortment of products to meet their individual beauty needs, including many brands that align to the Conscious Beauty pillars."

10 stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ulta Beauty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.