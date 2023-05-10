New Ukraine power link helps absorb record Polish renewable output

WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Polish power grid operator PSE on Wednesday used a newly opened link with Ukraine to help absorb record renewable power output on a sunny and windy day.

Nearly 14 gigawatts of power came from renewable sources at noon, covering a record 68% of domestic demand in Poland. At the same time, PSE shipped as much as much as 375 megawatts of power as an emergency exchange with grid operators in Sweden and Ukraine, grid data showed.

PSE has been forced to cut output from renewable sources in recent weeks in order to balance supply and demand. Emergency power exports to neighboring grids are a measure used before such forced cuts for which power producers have to be compensated.

Rising solar and wind output poses a dilemma for Poland's power grid as the ageing coal-fired plants that generate most of the country's power are not fully flexible but must run as backup to ensure supply when required.

The new link connecting Poland with the Khmelnytsky nuclear power station in Ukraine, which is capable of transporting about 1,000 MW, is now operating in test mode with trading set to start from May 15.

Power trade with Europe is set to boost cash flow to Ukrainian utilities hit by a drop in electricity demand since the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, a new connection between the European Union and Ukraine can also help manage the balance in the power grids.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

