New UK finance minister Kwarteng seeks end to 'cycle of stagnation'

New British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will detail close to 200 billion pounds ($225 billion) of tax cuts, energy subsidies and planning reforms on Friday, as part of Prime Minister Liz Truss's bid to end "Treasury orthodoxy" and spur growth.

    By David Milliken
       LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - New British finance minister
Kwasi Kwarteng will detail close to 200 billion pounds ($225
billion) of tax cuts, energy subsidies and planning reforms on
Friday, as part of Prime Minister Liz Truss's bid to end
"Treasury orthodoxy" and spur growth.
    Truss beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to the
leadership of the Conservative Party - and with it, the job of
prime minister - in large part by campaigning against tax rises
which Sunak announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    After a delay caused by the death of Queen Elizabeth - which
came just hours after Truss set out a costly programme of
subsidies to tackle soaring energy costs - Kwarteng will present
parliament with the new government's programme around 9.30 a.m./
0830 GMT.
    Financial markets will also receive an initial price tag for
the proposals, as the United Kingdom Debt Management Office will
publish new borrowing plans after Kwarteng finishes his speech.
    The market backdrop could barely be more hostile for
Kwarteng. Sterling fell to its lowest against the dollar since
1985 on Thursday, while British government bonds recorded their
biggest one-day fall since the start of the pandemic.
    Much of the decline reflects the U.S. Federal Reserve's
rapid interest rate rises to tame inflation - which have sent
markets into a tailspin - but some investors are also wary about
Truss's willingness to borrow big to fund growth.
    A Reuters poll this week showed 55% of the international
banks and economic consultancies that were polled judged British
assets were at a high risk of a sharp loss of confidence.
    On Thursday the Bank of England said Truss's energy price
cap would limit inflation in the short term but that government
stimulus was likely to boost inflation pressures further out, at
a time when it is battling inflation near a 40-year high.
    Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
(IFS) think tank, said Truss and Kwarteng's tax cuts could be
the largest since 1988, and risked putting Britain's public debt
on an unsustainable path.
    The IFS, together with U.S. bank Citi, estimate household
energy subsidies will cost about 120 billion pounds over two
years, while six months of business energy subsidies will cost
    These are a one-off, and the bigger concern for the IFS is
around 30 billion pounds of permanent tax cuts - starting with
14 billion pounds in reduced payroll taxes, confirmed on
Thursday, and 15 billion pounds of cuts to corporation tax.
    A cut to stamp duty land tax on house purchases is also
    However, despite the extensive tax and spending measures,
the government had decided against publishing new growth and
borrowing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, a
government watchdog, until a formal budget later this year.
    For Kwarteng, tax cuts and deregulation are a way to end
what he calls "a cycle of stagnation" that led to tax rates
being on course for their highest level since the 1940s.
    "We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new
approach for a new era focused on growth," he is expected to
tell parliament, according to speech extracts released by his
office.
    One measure he plans to announce are "investment zones" that
offer businesses generous but temporary tax breaks, as well as
relaxed planning rules, to encourage the construction of
shopping centres, apartment blocks and offices.
    "We will liberalise planning rules in specified agreed
sites, releasing land and accelerating development," Kwarteng is
expected to say.
    The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) welcomed the proposal
but said it should be more widespread.
    "We need to see this reform across the country, as it is
currently too slow, complex and uncertain. It stifles business
investment, expansion and growth," BCC Director General Shevaun
Havilland said.  
 (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Catherine Evans)
