News & Insights

New UBS treasurer is former Credit Suisse board member

June 19, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has appointed Mirko Bianchi as Group Treasurer, the Swiss bank's Chief Finance Officer wrote in an internal memo published last week and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Bianchi was a Credit Suisse CSGN.S board member at the time of the Swiss bank's collapse and subsequent rescue by UBS in a takeover orchestrated by Swiss authorities.

Prior to joining the Credit Suisse board, Bianchi worked at Unicredit where he held several roles, including Group CFO, Group Treasurer, and CEO of Wealth Management and Private Banking.

Bianchi will join the bank on July 1, Todd Tuckner said.

He succeeds Bea Martin, who was named Head of Non-Core and Legacy and President EMEA Region in a leadership reshuffle at the bank in May.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.