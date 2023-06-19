New UBS treasurer is former Credit Suisse board member

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S has appointed Mirko Bianchi as Group Treasurer, the Swiss bank's Chief Finance Officer wrote in an internal memo published last week and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Bianchi was a Credit Suisse CSGN.S board member at the time of the Swiss bank's collapse and subsequent rescue by UBS in a takeover orchestrated by Swiss authorities.

Prior to joining the Credit Suisse board, Bianchi worked at Unicredit where he held several roles, including Group CFO, Group Treasurer, and CEO of Wealth Management and Private Banking.

Bianchi will join the bank on July 1, Todd Tuckner said.

He succeeds Bea Martin, who was named Head of Non-Core and Legacy and President EMEA Region in a leadership reshuffle at the bank in May.

