New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts to start Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a notice issued late on Monday that it will begin collections of new duties on aircraft parts and other products from France and Germany at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on Tuesday as part of the long-running Boeing-Airbus subsidy battle.

The notice follows an announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative's office that it would impose an additional 15% tariff on aircraft parts, including fuselage and wing assemblies, and a 25% duties on certain wines.

