New U.S. curb on Huawei in limbo amid pushback from Pentagon-sources

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The U.S. Commerce Department has withdrawn a rule aimed at further reducing sales to China's Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] amid concerns from the Defense Department that the move would harm U.S. businesses, people familiar with the matter said.

