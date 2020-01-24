New U.S. curb on Huawei in limbo amid pushback from Pentagon-sources

The U.S. Commerce Department has withdrawn a rule aimed at further reducing sales to China's Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] amid concerns from the Defense Department that the move would harm U.S. businesses, people familiar with the matter said.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.