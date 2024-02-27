News & Insights

New Tuvalu government reaffirms relationship with Taiwan

February 27, 2024 — 11:31 pm EST

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tuvalu's new government has reaffirmed its relations with Taiwan following last month's election, according to a statement posted on social media platform X by a government minister.

"The new government wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the long-term and lasting special relationship between Tuvalu and the Republic of China, Taiwan," said the document posted by Simon Kofe.

"It intends to reassess options that would strengthen and lift it to a more durable, lasting, and mutually beneficial relationship," the government said in the statement.

