New Turkish banking measures should be eased or lifted, says Isbank head

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey'sbiggest private lender, Isbank, called on authorities on Monday to ease or lift recent measures including mandating some banks to hold government bonds, saying they prevented the sector from using resources effectively.

In a rare show of criticism from a private bank, Isbank chief executive Hakan Aran said such measures would not contribute to production or employment.

"On the contrary, these will mean preventing the banking sector from using its resources," he said.

Turkey's central bank has taken a number of steps in recent months that it says are meant to ensure financial stability including encouraging loans to sectors focused on exports and production.

It has also urged banks to convince customers to convert their forex savings in an effort to support the lira, which is down 29% this year after a 44% slide in 2021.

"I would like to emphasise that these macroprudential measures, which are said to be temporary, need to be lifted and eased as soon as possible in a way that will support Turkey's new economic model," Aran told an event in Istanbul.

RATES, BONDS, INFLATION

Ankara has mandated banks to give out targeted loans as part of its economic programme, which prioritises low interest rates and aims to increase employment, investments and exports to flip Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who supports the unorthodox view that lower interest rates will lead to lower inflation, heralded the new economic model last year.

Another of the recent rules from the central bank mandates lenders with less than half their deposits in lira next year to hold a larger amount of government bonds than previously announced.

Reuters reported last week that Turkish bank executives raised concerns with authorities that a year of new rules forcing them to buy government bonds could ultimately destabilize the sector.

Turkey's central bank has lowered its policy rate by 350 basis points over the last three months, reducing it to 10.5%, with inflation at more than 83% in September.

Aran told Reuters later on Monday that the macroprudential measures were meant to address inflation, which he said is a side effect of the new economic model.

"I am revolting against" those who say banks are trying to damage the new model, Aran said, adding that the central bank should support the country's banks if lenders are going to support the aims of the new model.

