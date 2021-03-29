New Turkey cenbank head dismisses 'prejudiced' rate cut views -Bloomberg

Adds background, lira

ANKARA, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, appointed in a shock overhaul this month, played down "prejudiced" expectations of an interest rate cut in April or the following months.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Kavcioglu - who has recently criticised high rates - was quoted as saying the bank remains strongly committed to its 5% inflation target.

"I do not approve a prejudiced approach to MPC decisions in April or the following months that a rate cut will be delivered immediately," Kavcioglu said.

The replacement of former Governor Naci Agbal, who touted a hawkish stance and othodox policy, by Kavcioglu raised market concerns that the policy rate would be cut from 19%, possibly dropping below inflation, which stood at 15.6% in February.

Those concerns led the lira TRYTOM=D3 to shed nearly 10% of its value over the past week, standing at 8.0250 at 0623 GMT on Monday, some 0.65% firmer than Friday's close. Market volatility also led to a sharp selloff in the stock exchange.

Kavcioglu said structural issues also had an impact on inflation, adding that these brought with them "price changes that remain out of the central bank's scope."

Policy to reduce "high and volatile" unprocessed food prices, services sector prices and the forex pass-through effect on inflation are becoming more important, he said.

He added that a recent economic reform package announced by President Tayyip Erdogan would help tackle structural problems.

Asked how the bank would convince markets it is independent after Erdogan abruptly sacked the last three governors, Kavcioglu said it would continue to use its tools independently to lower inflation.

He said the one-week repo rate would remain as the main policy tool, and that the bank would build up its forex reserves, which have plunged in recent years, when conditions are right.

Kavcioglu said the bank would consider the realised and forecast inflation, real yields in other countries, global capital flows and locals' portfolio preferences while its policy stance.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.