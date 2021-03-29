New Turkey cenbank head dismisses 'prejudiced' rate cut views -Bloomberg

ANKARA, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, appointed in a shock overhaul this month, told Bloomberg in an interview he does not think "prejudiced" expectations of an interest rate cut in April or the following months are right.

In his first interview since his appointment, Kavcioglu - who has recently criticised high rates - was quoted as saying the bank remains strongly committed to its 5% inflation target, according to broadcaster Bloomberg HT.

Asked how the bank would convince markets it is independent after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked the last three governors, Kavcioglu said it would continue to use its tools independently to lower inflation.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun)

