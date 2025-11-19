New Trex CFO Doubles Stake With 15,000 Share Purchase

Key Points

Trex CFO Prithvi (Prith) Gandhi joined the company on Oct. 1.

Trex shares plunged after disappointing earnings, and are down 55% year to date.

Ghandi just doubled his stock ownership.

Gandhi Prithvi, Chief Financial Officer of Trex Company (NYSE:TREX), just acquired 15,000 shares worth almost $480,000 in an open-market purchase on Nov. 14, 2025; see SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 15,000 Transaction value ~$478,840.50 Post-transaction shares 30,664 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$974,195.28

Key questions

How does the acquisition compare to Gandhi Prithvi's historical trading activity?

This purchase is the largest reported transaction by Gandhi Prithvi, with no prior open-market buys or sells of this magnitude. The insider's three reported transactions since October 2025 include one administrative event and two with no share movement, making this 15,000-share acquisition a notable outlier in terms of size and direction.

Direct holdings increased to 30,664 shares, with a market value of approximately $974,195.28 as of Nov. 14, 2025. This represents 0.03% of outstanding shares, a relatively modest but doubled stake compared to the pre-transaction level.

The acquisition was executed at a weighted average of $31.92 per share, closely aligned with the Nov. 14, 2025 closing price of $31.77.

Trex shares declined 54.16% over the twelve months preceding Nov. 14, 2025. The insider's substantial purchase during a period of significant price depreciation may signal increased conviction following market weakness, though no further context on intent is disclosed in the filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net income (TTM) $198 million 1-year price change -55.10%

Company snapshot

Trex offers composite decking, railing, fencing, and outdoor living products, including branded systems such as Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance, as well as architectural and staging solutions for commercial markets.

The company generates revenue primarily through manufacturing and distributing outdoor building materials to wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and major home improvement retailers.

It serves residential homeowners, commercial property developers, and institutional clients in the United States, with a presence in both residential and commercial construction segments.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes high-performance composite materials for decking, railing, and related applications in the outdoor building products sector.

The company leverages a multi-channel distribution model to reach both residential and commercial markets, supported by partnerships with major retailers and direct sales efforts.

Foolish take

It's been a tough year for Trex shareholders. The manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing, and other outdoor products made from recycled materials has been caught up in a struggling housing market. Trex brought in Prithvi (Prith) Gandhi as senior vice president and CFO effective Oct. 6. Mr. Gandhi previously held the CFO position at Beacon Roofing Supply, a leading North American distributor of residential and commercial roofing products.

The housing industry has been struggling as interest rates remain stubbornly high as well as due to a mismatch between housing supply and demand, helping to drive prices higher.

Trex announced disappointing third-quarter results earlier this month, and shares plunged to a five-year low. Mr. Gandhi took advantage of that drop to approximately double his stock ownership.

The company itself showed confidence in its future by announcing the authorization of a $50 million share repurchase program in its earning report.

The stock could linger near recent lows for some time even if a slow recovery in housing takes hold. Long-term investors who believe that recovery will eventually come, and who see the promise with Trex products, could do well to follow the new CFO into the stock.

Glossary

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company grants.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades of a company's securities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Administrative event: A non-trading change in insider holdings, such as a grant, award, or transfer of shares.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect arrangements.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders.

Market backdrop: The broader economic and industry conditions affecting a company’s stock and trading activity.

Composite decking: Outdoor flooring made from a blend of wood fibers and plastic, used as an alternative to traditional wood decking.

Multi-channel distribution model: A sales strategy using multiple methods or partners to reach customers, such as retailers and direct sales.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.