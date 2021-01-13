New transparency rules for yen bonds take effect

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, January 14 (IFR) - Japan's new transparency rules that require bond underwriters to disclose investor information to issuers officially went into effect in the domestic market with deals priced on January 8.

While the rules, which are a marked departure from standard practice in the Japanese primary market, did not directly affect the pricing levels of the new deals, both issuers and investors said they were happy with the new system. However, some market participants said the real test will come if there is an avalanche of bond issuance.

The rules, finalised by the Japan Securities Dealers Association in November, require underwriters to share investors' names and purchase amounts with issuers even for deals that use Japan's traditional retention method. Full enforcement will start in July, but the rules are in force from this month on deals of over ¥10bn (US$96m), excluding municipal bond trades. Deals from Development Bank of Japan and Japan Housing Finance Agency were the first to adopt the new rules.

More investor information was shared with the issuers of these deals than required as the issuers wanted more detailed information before making a pricing decision. Underwriters must compile investors' names and their investment activity during the marketing period and file a report to an issuer after marketing is completed, but the lead managers on both deals reported this information for each business day of the marketing period. In addition, all investor names were shared, not just investors buying ¥1bn or more as required under the rules.

Furthermore, while lead managers are allowed to appoint a documentation manager to compile the information and then make a report to an issuer, the underwriters on these deals reported to the issuers separately in order to keep their exclusive orders secret. "This method will probably become common," one source told DealWatch, IFR's sister publication. "If investor information is shared among lead managers, that would make no difference from the Pot method."

The rules were introduced as issuers have called for more transparency.

Individual investor information is not typically shared with issuers in the Japanese domestic market and underwriting syndicates usually use the retention method, where each underwriter is responsible for placing a pre-determined amount of bonds and does not share information with other syndicate members. While the transparency of local deals will increase, they will still not be as transparent as bond offerings under the pot method, which has been the international standard for 20 years.

The pricing of the new deals was not affected as demand is exceeding supply in the domestic market, according to the lead managers. The effectiveness of the rules will be more obvious when market conditions are harsher, they said.

JHF said that it was able to price its bond with high transparency, while DBJ said it hopes that the investor information can be used for future investor relation activity. One investor also praised the increased transparency. "If an issuer knows that we bought their bonds, that will actually help when we communicate with the issuer in the future."

However, one disadvantage is that the burden on underwriters has significantly increased compared to the traditional retention method – the lead managers said that they spent 1.5 to 2 times longer than usual on the deals.

Some market participants said they expect this will improve as underwriters adjust to the new system, but others were worried. One market participant said he is sceptical that lead managers will be able to manage when there is a huge supply of bond issuance, while a second said the market needs to shift to the Pot method, which comes with less of a burden.

(Reporting by Yasunori Fukui at DealWatch, writing by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))