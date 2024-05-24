New Toyo International Concludes 28th AGM

New Toyo International Holdings Ltd (SG:N08) has released an update.

New Toyo International Holdings Ltd successfully conducted its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Sheraton Towers, Singapore, with a comprehensive attendance of board directors, the CEO of Specialty Papers, the CFO, and stakeholders. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Yen Wen Hwa, introduced the board and confirmed a quorum, proceeding with the agenda. All resolutions at the AGM were voted on electronically, employing a wireless handheld device, with Complete Corporate Services Pte Ltd and Moore Stephens LLP overseeing the polling process.

